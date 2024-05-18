Missing 'Tarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh returns home after 24 days, explains his religious journey

Actor Gurucharan Singh (50) of Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma who had been missing for more than 25 days, returned to his home on Friday.

The actor's family had filed a missing person's complaint after Singh left his Delhi home on April 22 for Mumbai, but never reached.

After Singh reached home, he was interrogated during which he told the police that he wished to begin a 'religious journey', for which he had 'left behind all the worldly life', according to a report by NDTV.

His statement has been recorded before the magistrate and he is fine.

The actor who played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the TV show, said that he lived in different gurudwaras in Amritsar and Ludhiana, as he travelled to different cities during his pilgrimage.

He informed the police that after about a month, he felt that he should end his pilgrimage and go back home.