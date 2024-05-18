Missing 'Tarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh returns home after 24 days, explains his religious journey

Actor Gurucharan Singh (50) of Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma who had been missing for more than 25 days, returned to his home on Friday.
The actor's family had filed a missing person's complaint after Singh left his Delhi home on April 22 for Mumbai, but never reached.
After Singh reached home, he was interrogated during which he told the police that he wished to begin a 'religious journey', for which he had 'left behind all the worldly life', according to a report by NDTV.
His statement has been recorded before the magistrate and he is fine.
The actor who played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the TV show, said that he lived in different gurudwaras in Amritsar and Ludhiana, as he travelled to different cities during his pilgrimage.
He informed the police that after about a month, he felt that he should end his pilgrimage and go back home.
Multiple teams had been formed to find the 50-year-old actor, who is a Delhi resident, after he went missing.
He was last seen near the Delhi airport with a backpack, the police had said citing a CCTV footage.
An FIR had also been lodged under Section 365 (abduction) and an investigation was under way.
The actor had left his home to take a flight for Mumbai. However, neither did he reach Mumbai nor did he return home. His phone was also unreachable.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena had said, "Actor Gurucharan Singh who plays the role of 'Roshan Singh Sodhi' in the TV serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah went missing on April 22 evening," the publication reported.
Singh's father Hargit Singh had earlier said that he was very worried and was eagerly waiting for his son's return.
"It came as a shock to us, and we don't know how to deal with it. I hope there is an update from the police soon," Hargit Singh said.
During the investigation the DCP had said, "We are looking for footage and we have even found many vital clues through technical investigation. According to the CCTV footage, he was last seen near the airport with a backpack."
With DH Web Desk, PTI inputs
Published 18 May 2024, 06:29 IST