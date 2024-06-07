Money laundering case: Delhi court grants bail to Unitech directors Sanjay, Ajay Chandra

"Considering the humongous set of documents, enormous prosecution witnesses and huge number of accused persons coupled with the fact that the trial in this case has not yet commenced despite passage of more than two years, there is no hesitation to record that its trial may go beyond seven years i.e. even more than maximum punishment of this case. The purpose of pre-trial detention can never be punitive. Detention or jail before being pronounced guilty of an offence should not become punishment without trial. The trial in this case cannot be concluded within a foreseeable time," the judge said.