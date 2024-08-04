'Monkey Baat today': Ape sneaks inside new Parliament building, Congress takes dig at BJP

A video which has gone viral social media has given the Congress another chance to criticise the ruling BJP government.
An 8-second video, which was shared by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on August 2, shows a monkey that had sneaked into the Parliament building, sitting on a chair inside the lobby reserved for Members of the Parliament.
The unexpected guest was seen jumping from one chair to another.
The mammal was seen resting on a chair, but after it saw officials sitting nearby, it jumped down the chair and walked towards them.
The video, which has garnered over 58.7K views, was shared along with a caption which read, "Monkey Baat today in ModiMarriot, also known as the New Parliament Building (sic)."
An X user replied on video saying, "I thought Rahul Gandhi was in Wayanad. What’s he doing here."
Another user wrote, "Monkeys are more better than so-called opposition leaders, at least animals are better understand the dignity of the House (sic)."
Another social media user said, "Areh, Hanumanji darshan deh rahe hain, tumhe itni pida kyu (sic)?"
"Modi Ji made the New Parliament animal-friendly, that's why you can see Rahul Gandhi too, " another reply to the video read.
Another reply read, "A monkey visits the Parliament House: The monkey might be mistaking the parliament for a jungle due to the noises created by the opposition (sic)."
Another video on the same day, was shared on social media where the monkey was seen sitting on a chair comfortably and watching out of the window.
An X user replied to the video saying, "Well he is much better than most of our MPs."
