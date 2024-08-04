'Monkey Baat today': Ape sneaks inside new Parliament building, Congress takes dig at BJP

A video which has gone viral social media has given the Congress another chance to criticise the ruling BJP government.

An 8-second video, which was shared by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on August 2, shows a monkey that had sneaked into the Parliament building, sitting on a chair inside the lobby reserved for Members of the Parliament.

The unexpected guest was seen jumping from one chair to another.

The mammal was seen resting on a chair, but after it saw officials sitting nearby, it jumped down the chair and walked towards them.