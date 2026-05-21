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Months after Delhi cafe murder, accused’s brother shot dead in the capital

A case under sections 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Arms Act has been registered.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 00:59 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 00:59 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimemurdershot dead

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