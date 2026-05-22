Most probably will consider granting relief: Supreme Court on bail plea of two Delhi riots accused

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said in all probability it would consider granting bail to two 2020 Delhi riots accused.</p>.<p>It also said that it would look into the argument of police to refer the question of law to a larger bench.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale told senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for Abdul Khalid Saifi and advocate Mehmood Pracha for Tasleem Ahmad that most probably they will be getting the relief and the court will give the order during the day or on May 25.</p>.Delhi High Court grants 3 days interim bail to Umar Khalid.<p>"Most probably we will consider granting relief. However, we will look into the arguments made on behalf of Delhi police for reference of question of law to the larger bench," the bench observed as it reserved its verdict on the bail pleas of Saifi and Ahmed. </p>