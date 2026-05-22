Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Most probably will consider granting relief: Supreme Court on bail plea of two Delhi riots accused

It also said that it would look into the argument of police to refer the question of law to a larger bench.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 08:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 May 2026, 08:33 IST
India NewsDelhiSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us