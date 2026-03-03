<p>New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/raghav-chadha">Raghav Chadha</a>’s radio silence over AAP chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/with-court-discharging-him-arvind-kejriwal-regains-imaandar-tag-to-re-energise-demoralised-aap-3913920">Arvind Kejriwal getting court relief in liquor scam</a> case and his absence at a rally to celebrate the development have set tongues wagging over why he is keeping away from party affairs.</p><p>While the court discharged Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and others in the liquor scam case on Friday, Chadha has so far not made any public statement or posted on social media about the development, much to the surprise of party supporters.</p>.Rekha Gupta slams Kejriwal, says AAP chief stands guilty in eyes of Delhi public.<p>He was also not present at party office on Friday when Kejriwal reached there to address a press conference or at Jantar Mantar where the party had organised a ‘jan sabha’ addressed by Kejriwal where he launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP, claiming that its days are numbered.</p><p>Similar is the case with Swati Maliwal, another Rajya Sabha MP who had fallen out with Kejriwal after an episode of alleged manhandling of her at the AAP chief’s residence by his aide. Maliwal has not been cooperating with AAP since the manhandling incident.</p><p>Several social media users have criticised Chadha for his silence over Kejriwal’s discharge in the liquor scam case with some even hinting that he may be looking at other political options. Chadha could not be reached for his comments while an AAP functionary said he is giving time to his family.</p>.'Countdown for BJP's exit has begun', says Arvind Kejriwal at Jantar Mantar rally.<p>Social media users alleged that he appeared to be “batting for the other side” while calling him “ungrateful” and acting in a “shameful” manner among others. The last time Chadha has written on ‘X’ was at 12:37 PM on February 26 when he posted a video clip of one of his Parliament interventions.</p><p>The 37-year-old MP has been with the AAP since its inception in 2012 and considered close to Kejriwal, who had made him party’s national treasurer as well as a member of Political Affairs Committee, the highest decision-making body of AAP, besides an MLA and Rajya Sabha MP. </p><p>Chadha, a Chartered Accountant by profession, was key to Kejriwal’s plans as he was brought to Rajya Sabha two years into his MLA term and Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board. He was also made an advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann when the party formed government in the state.</p>.Why court freed Arvind Kejriwal, K Kavitha, Sisodia: Read the complete order here.<p>Incidentally, sources indicated that Chadha no longer enjoys the clout he had in Punjab anymore, with Mann consolidating his position. Chadha was seen as Kejriwal’s eyes and ears in Punjab and his interventions were said to be resented by Punjab AAP leaders.</p><p>He was also part of the AAP team headed by Kejriwal that attended the first meeting of the Opposition bloc, which was later christened I.N.D.I.A bloc, in Patna. </p><p>This was not the first time that Chadha’s absence had triggered attention. When Kejriwal was arrested in 2024 ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Chadha was not quick enough to condemn it on social media while claiming that he was recuperating in the United Kingdom after an eye surgery.</p>