Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Multi-state cyber syndicate with Chinese links busted; key accused held in Delhi: Police

Police said a 61-year-old man has filed a complaint stating that he had been duped in a fraudulent digital investment scheme.
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 10:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 December 2025, 10:58 IST
India NewsDelhiCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us