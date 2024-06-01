IMD says Delhi's record 52.9 degrees Celsius temperature was wrong by 3 C

New Delhi: Three days after a Delhi weather station hit the headlines for registering a temperature of 52.9 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said the instrument at Mungeshpur was a faulty one that recorded three degrees higher temperature.

“The temperature sensor of AWS Mungeshpur is found to report about three degrees Celsius higher maximum temperature than the maximum temperature reported by the standard instrument. The maximum temperature reported by the automatic weather station Mungeshpur is not correct due to malfunctioning of the sensor,” the IMD said in a statement.

The clarification comes in the wake of two AWS in Nagpur reporting 54.4 degrees and 52.2 degrees Celsius maximum temperatures earlier this week. Following a check by IMD Pune, the met agency said they found that both the Nagpur instruments were faulty, spewing out wrong data.