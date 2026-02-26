<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/delhi-india">Delhi</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rekha-gupta">Rekha Gupta</a> on Thursday revealed that she and her husband registered in 2010 to donate their bodies.</p>.<p>Addressing the "Vardaan" Film Festival, the Chief Minister said that more than 800 individuals have registered on the Delhi government's State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) launched last year.</p>.<p>"Organ donation is not only a medical procedure but also the greatest gift of giving new life to another. In 2010, my husband and I filled out the form for body donation," Chief Minister Gupta said.</p>.Supreme Court asks Centre to frame national policy, uniform rules on organ transplantation.<p>She further said the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) is working at the national level to facilitate organ donation. Delhi previously lacked a structured and official mechanism in this regard, she added.</p>.<p>"We formed the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation which has emerged as a robust platform for those willing to pledge for organ donation. Since September, 838 individuals have registered on this platform. Nevertheless, there remains a need for widespread public awareness in this field," Gupta added.</p>.<p>The film festival was organised by the 'Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti'. The chief minister appealed to those present at the programme to educate themselves and spread awareness in society.</p>.<p>"Such initiatives foster progressive thinking in society and strengthen the spirit of service and dedication towards humanity. The call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make organ donation a mass movement serves as a guiding force for the nation and more people should draw inspiration from it and associate themselves with this noble cause," she further said.</p>.<p>This initiative to take the message to the masses through art and films will undoubtedly play a significant role in transforming <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/organ-donation">organ donation</a> into a true people's movement, she added.</p>