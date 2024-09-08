National Green Tribunal seeks reply from authorities regarding urban flooding in Delhi

In a recent order, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad said, "The news item raises a substantial issue relating to compliance with environmental norms."

It impleaded as parties or respondents the member secretaries of the DPCC, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Delhi Wetland Authority, the secretary of the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the managing director of Geospatial Delhi Limited.