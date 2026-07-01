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National Stock Exchange of India public authority under RTI Act, says Delhi High Court

Citizens can enforce their right to ask for information only from a 'public authority' under the RTI Act.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 14:19 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 14:19 IST
India NewsDelhi High CourtNational Stock Exchange

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