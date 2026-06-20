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Nationwide mock drill underway ahead of NEET-UG re-exam; security tightened in Delhi

The re-examination will be conducted on June 21 from 2 pm to 5.15 pm in the pen-and-paper mode across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad for over 22.79 lakh candidates.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 06:48 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 06:48 IST
India NewsDelhiNEETNTAMock drillSecurity beefed up

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