NCR commuters face traffic snarls as Delhi turned into fortress to thwart farmers' entry

New Delhi: Traffic crawled at a snail's pace in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning as police placed multiple layers of barricades on Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders in view of the farmers' march to the national capital. Commuters had a harrowing time as they battled traffic jams, with Delhi being turned into a fortress to thwart the entry of farmers.

In view of the 'Dilli Chalo' march, the police have intensified security at the city's border points with multi-layer barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails and walls of containers.