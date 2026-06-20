NCR workers' protest: Civil rights group demands withdrawal of cases against labourers

<p>New Delhi: A civil rights organisation has urged the government to immediately withdraw all cases slapped against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/labourers">labourers</a> during a protest in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncr">NCR</a> earlier this year and ensure workers are paid the increased wages promised to them.</p>.<p>The appeal by Jan Hastakshep was made during the release of a report of its fact-finding team during a press conference at the Press Club of India here on Friday.</p>.<p>Vehicles, including police SUVs, were torched, public property vandalised, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/stone-pelting">stone-pelting</a> reported from industrial hubs in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/noida">Noida</a>, Gurugram and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manesar">Manesar</a> in April as protests by factory workers demanding a wage hike turned violent.</p>.<p>Jan Hastakshep convenor Vikas Bajpai and co-convenor Anil Dubey demanded that the allegations of "mistreatment and assault" of workers in Noida jail should be investigated and their confiscated mobile phones and other devices should be returned.</p>.<p>All cases against workers related to the labour movement should be withdrawn immediately, and all arrested persons should be released, Bajpai and Dubey said at the press conference.</p>.<p>They also demanded that the government ensure the payment of the "promised wage increase" to the workers with effect from April 1.</p>.Centre approves scheme to scrap old trucks and buses in Delhi-NCR to curb air pollution.<p>Considering the current condition of workers in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Jan Hastakshep fact-finding team has concluded that the governments of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> and Haryana should immediately accept the workers' demands.</p>.<p>The workers' major demands -- a living wage, an 8-hour workday, double pay for overtime, annual bonuses and dignified treatment at workplaces -- are democratic and constitutional rights and therefore, the governments should take appropriate action to implement them, the organisation said.</p>.<p>"The contract labour system should be completely abolished, and companies should hire workers directly. The four anti-worker labour codes should be immediately repealed and labour laws and labour rights, including the right to form unions, should be fully implemented," it said.</p>.<p>The Jan Hastakshep said a comprehensive record of all small and large industrial units in Noida, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gurugram">Gurugram</a> and Manesar should be compiled and a register of workers employed there should be maintained.</p>.<p>"Workers should be paid a living wage and wage increases should be linked to inflation. Their PF and ESI cards should also be ensured," it said.</p>