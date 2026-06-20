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NCR workers' protest: Civil rights group demands withdrawal of cases against labourers

All cases against workers related to the labour movement should be withdrawn immediately, and all arrested persons should be released.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 08:24 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 08:24 IST
India NewsprotestDelhiNCR

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