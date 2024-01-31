NDMC extends parking fee hike order till April 30 to discourage private vehicles

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has extended its order regarding the enhancement of parking fee to discourage people from using private vehicles till April 30, officials said on Wednesday.

The civic body took the decision in view of the GRAP II restrictions that are in place in Delhi, they said.

In November last year, the NDMC had doubled parking charges at 39 sites managed by it. Subsequently, the fee was doubled for the remaining 91 sites managed by parking contractors.