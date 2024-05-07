Nearly a fortnight after 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' actor Gurucharan Singh's disappearance, parents await return

It has been almost a fortnight since Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame Gurucharan Singh went missing. The 50-year-old actor was supposed to take a flight from Delhi to Mumbai on April 22, the day he went missing. Family members of the actor have expressed concern as no leads have been found since his disappearance from the airport.
Singh's father Hargit Singh, talking to Times of India, said that he is very worried and eagerly waiting for his son's return. "It came as a shock to us and we don't know how to deal with it. I hope there is an update from the police soon," Hargit Singh said. Hargit has filed a complaint with the Delhi police under section 365 (abduction).
Hargit further told TOI that the day before Gurucharan went missing, he had posted a picture of them together on Instagram, wishing his father a 'Happy Birthday'. The father-son duo had also spent the day together.
Bhakti Soni, a friend of Gurucharan told TOI that she is in touch with Gurucharan's mother who calls every now and then to know his son's whereabouts.
"I was supposed to pick Gurucharan from the Mumbai airport. However, he never reached there. I also tried calling him but his phone was unreachable. I went home assuming that he might have cancelled his plan last minute," Soni said.
"The next day I got know that he was missing," she added.
Gurucharan Singh played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular TV serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, which made him a household name. He was a resident of Delhi and was last spotted at Delhi Airport with a backpack.
According to Southwest Delhi DCP Rohit Meena, multiple teams have been formed and based on the airport CCTV footage, search is going on for Gurucharan Singh.
Published 07 May 2024, 06:56 IST