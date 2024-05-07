Nearly a fortnight after 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' actor Gurucharan Singh's disappearance, parents await return

It has been almost a fortnight since Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame Gurucharan Singh went missing. The 50-year-old actor was supposed to take a flight from Delhi to Mumbai on April 22, the day he went missing. Family members of the actor have expressed concern as no leads have been found since his disappearance from the airport.

Singh's father Hargit Singh, talking to Times of India, said that he is very worried and eagerly waiting for his son's return. "It came as a shock to us and we don't know how to deal with it. I hope there is an update from the police soon," Hargit Singh said. Hargit has filed a complaint with the Delhi police under section 365 (abduction).