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NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Delhi; family links incident to exam uncertainty

'The victim was a NEET aspirant. We are probing as to why she took the extreme step. No suicide note has been found during the investigation,' said police.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 14:56 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 14:56 IST
India NewsDelhiNEETSuicide

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