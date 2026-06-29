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NEET exam leak: Delhi court extends judicial custody of 10 accused till July 11

On May 12, the NTA cancelled the NEET-UG, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak. A re-exam was conducted on June 21.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 11:27 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 11:27 IST
India NewsDelhiNEETjudicial custody

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