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NEET paper leak: Delhi court allows CBI to question 3 'prime conspirators' in jail

The CBI has arrested 13 persons in the case.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 09:20 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 09:20 IST
India NewsCBINEETPaper Leak

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