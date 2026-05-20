NEET paper leak: Delhi court sends 5 accused to judicial custody, extends CBI custody of Khairnar

#WATCH | NEET-UG 2026 paper leak | Delhi: CBI produced accused Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Yash Yadav, Shubham Khairnar and Dhananjay Lokhande before the Court after their police custody expired.



The Rouse Avenue court remanded the 5 accused to judicial custody… pic.twitter.com/2O50pfvXFx