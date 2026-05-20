NEET paper leak: Delhi court sends 5 accused to judicial custody, extends CBI custody of Khairnar

<p>New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday sent five accused in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=neet">NEET paper leak </a>case to judicial custody till June 2 and extended the CBI custody of one accused.</p><p>Special Judge Ajay Gupta allowed the agency's plea seeking judicial custody till June 2 of five accused persons -- Mangilal Khatik, Vikas Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Yash Yadav and Dhananjay Lokhande.</p>.From village student to coaching baron: Who is Prof Shivraj Motegaonkar arrested in NEET-UG paper leak case?.<p>Judge Gupta also allowed five more days of custodial interrogation of the accused, Shubham Khairnar.</p><p>Meanwhile, the federal agency sought signature specimens of two accused -- Manisha Mandhare and Shivraj Motegaonkar.</p>