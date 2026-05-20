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NEET paper leak: Delhi court sends 5 accused to judicial custody, extends CBI custody of Khairnar

The court allowed the agency's plea seeking judicial custody till June 2 of five accused persons -- Mangilal Khatik, Vikas Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Yash Yadav and Dhananjay Lokhande.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 12:31 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 12:31 IST
DelhiIndiaNEETPaper Leak

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