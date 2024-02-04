Netizens link Delhi Police's road safety post with Poonam Pandey's death stunt

Model-actor Poonam Pandey was the centre of yet another controversy on Saturday after she "came back to life" after faking her own death to spread awareness about cervical cancer.
Ever since, social media has been abuzz with criticism over her chosen path to advocate for the disease. "Ridiculous", "disgraceful" and "a new low" is how internet users and several celebrities reacted to Pandey's move.
While netizens did not leave any stones unturned to slam the model, the Delhi Police was seen milking the opportunity to spread a road safety message.
In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Delhi Police wrote, "You are not Undertaker, Mihir Virani, or a special case who will come alive again. Therefore, always wear a helmet and seat belt."
Undertaker, Mihir and a ‘special case’ were mentioned in the post.
Undertaker is believed to have started the whole idea of a death hoax.
The man had been "burnt and buried alive" in the past and just when his fans began to believe the news, the wrestler made an entry into the ring.
On the other hand, Mihir Virani is a character from the daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi - who died in the show in 2001, leading to massive off-screen protests.
The TV channel head’s office was allegedly flooded with phone calls and letters that eventually led to come back of his character.
Coming to the ‘special case’ mentioned in the social media post of the Delhi Police, after the recent stunt of Poonam, netizens have reasons to believe that Delhi Police’s post targets Pandey.
“Sly on Poonam Pandey” said one user, while the another wrote "you are not Poonam Pandey".
Others lauded the admin for being “creative”.