Netizens link Delhi Police's road safety post with Poonam Pandey's death stunt

Model-actor Poonam Pandey was the centre of yet another controversy on Saturday after she "came back to life" after faking her own death to spread awareness about cervical cancer.

Ever since, social media has been abuzz with criticism over her chosen path to advocate for the disease. "Ridiculous", "disgraceful" and "a new low" is how internet users and several celebrities reacted to Pandey's move.

While netizens did not leave any stones unturned to slam the model, the Delhi Police was seen milking the opportunity to spread a road safety message.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Delhi Police wrote, "You are not Undertaker, Mihir Virani, or a special case who will come alive again. Therefore, always wear a helmet and seat belt."

Undertaker, Mihir and a ‘special case’ were mentioned in the post.