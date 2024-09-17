New Delhi CM's family fought for Afzal Guru: Swati Maliwal slams AAP; party says 'resign if you have any shame'

Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Swati Maliwal on Tuesday slammed her own party for selecting fellow party leader Atishi as the next Delhi CM, whose family, she says, fought for the terrorist Afzal Guru to save him from the death penalty.
She added that while Atishi will be a 'Dummy CM', it is still a matter of national security that such a person is allowed to become the Chief Minister of Delhi.
In her video addressing the people, as posted by ANI, she said, "This is an extremely unfortunate day for Delhi. A woman like Atishi is going to become the CM of Delhi, whose own family fought a long battle to save terrorist Afzal Guru from death penalty. Her parents wrote mercy petitions to the President several times, that he is innocent, that he should not be hanged, that he is a victim of political conspiracy. How wrong is this? Today, Atishi will become the CM but we all know that she will be only a "dummy CM". Still, this is a major issue because she will be the CM and this matter is directly linked to the security of the country as well as Delhi. God save the people of Delhi from such a CM."
She also posted an old video of Atishi's mother Tripta Wahi on X, saying that Afzal Guru has been made a scapegoat. With it, she attached the letters to the President written by Atishi's parents seeking 'justice' for Kashmiri separatist, who was involved in the 2001 Parliament attack.
In response to this, AAP leader Dilip Pandey told ANI, "Understand one thing. Swati Maliwal is a person who takes the ticket to Rajya Sabha from AAP but takes the script to react from BJP. If she has even a little shame, she should resign as a Rajya Sabha MP and choose the path to Rajya Sabha on a BJP ticket. If she wants to be in Rajya Sabha, she should get ticket from BJP."
Published 17 September 2024, 10:08 IST