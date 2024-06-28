New Delhi tops the list of world's hottest cities in last 30 years: Reports

With the looming threat of rapidly worsening climate conditions, a lion's share of the biggest temperature rises were recorded in Asian cities - which account for approximately half of the most populous capitals of the world.

This pattern is demonstrated by the recent heat waves that have affected the whole continent, right from Southeast Asia to China and India. Because of its large population, extreme poverty, and high percentage of residents living in low-altitude areas that are subject to flooding, sea level rise, and other natural disasters, Asia is particularly exposed to climate threats.

The IIED report, released on June 28, also revealed that the number of days exceeding 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) has increased by 52 per cent over the past three decades in the world's 20 most populous cities, which constitute more than 300 million people.

New Delhi recorded its highest ever temperature - a staggering 49.9 degrees Celsius - on May 29 this year. The relentless nature of this extreme heat has taken a toll on the country. Ranging from power supply deficit to severe water crises, heat related issues plaguing the common people are piling up day by day.

“Climate change is not just a future threat – it’s already happening and getting worse", said Tucker Landesman, a senior researcher of the IIED. "In just one generation, there’s been an alarming increase in the number of days of extreme heat affecting some of the world’s biggest capital cities - made worse by the urban heat island effect", he further added.