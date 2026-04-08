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New political party for Raghav Chadha? Interesting thought, says sidelined AAP MP

The Aam Aadmi Party had last week removed him as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, and the MP reacted by saying that he had been 'silenced, not defeated'.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 16:07 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 16:07 IST
India NewsAam Aadmi PartyIndian PoliticsRaghav Chadha

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