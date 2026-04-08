New political party for Raghav Chadha? Interesting thought, says sidelined AAP MP

<p>New Delhi: Sharing a social media video of a user suggesting that the sidelined AAP leader Raghav Chadha float his own political party rather than joining another, Chadha on Wednesday left a brief comment: "interesting thought", fuelling speculation.</p>.<p>This comes after the MP shared a picture on his Instagram account of a book <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/never-outshine-the-master-raghav-chadhas-social-media-post-amid-rift-with-aam-aadmi-party-3958416">chapter with the title “Never Outshine the Master</a>”, apparently taking a dig at the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal.</p>.<p>In the video shared by Chadha, the content creator can be seen saying that to keep his support intact, the AAP leader should launch his own party instead of joining any other political outfit.</p>.What caused rift between Raghav Chadha and AAP leadership?.<p>The Aam Aadmi Party had last week removed him as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, and the MP reacted by saying that he had been "silenced, not defeated".</p>.<p>The party also launched an all-out attack, accusing Chadha of shying away from raising Punjab's issues in Parliament and instead engaging in "soft PR".</p>.<p>A combative Chadha has released four videos and two posts since his removal as deputy leader, dropping enough hints suggesting he will not sit idle over the decision.</p>.<p>The AAP had also accused Chadha of avoiding raising questions against Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the Centre in Parliament.</p>.<p>Chadha had hit back, saying he was in Parliament to raise people's issues and not to create a ruckus.</p>.<p>He also rejected claims that he did not participate in opposition walkouts, refused to sign a notice for a motion to remove the chief election commissioner, and was "afraid" to raise key issues. </p>