Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

New timing for change of guard ceremony from April 25: Rashtrapati Bhavan

The PBG, raised in 1773, is the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army. It is a regiment carrying out ceremonial duties for the President of India.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 09:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 April 2026, 09:23 IST
India NewsDelhiRashtrapati Bhavan

Follow us on :

Follow Us