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Newlywed woman found dead in bed box in Delhi; husband on the run

The incident came to light on the night of May 8 when police received a PCR call from a landlord in the Laxmanpuri area about a foul smell emanating from a tenant's room, police said.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 12:51 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 12:51 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimedeadnewlywed

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