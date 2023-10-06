NewsClick row: Delhi HC issues notice to police on pleas against founder, HR head's arrest in UAPA case

Delhi HC also issued notice to police on pleas seeking interim release of Purkayastha and Chakravarty in the case.

The police, on October 3, had raided the NewsClick premises and houses of journalists linked to the online portal.

The allegation is that NewsClick has been running Chinese propaganda, something which the founder has denied. The raids and subsequent arrests have sparked outrage among journalists and the Opposition alike, with charges being levied against the Narendra Modi-led NDA government of trying to stifle freedom of press.

(With PTI inputs)