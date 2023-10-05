Home
Homeindiadelhi

NewsClick row: Delhi Police calls journalist Abhisar Sharma again for questioning

Sharma was questioned in connection with the case at the Special Cell's office on Tuesday.
Last Updated 05 October 2023, 10:21 IST

The Delhi Police called journalist Abhisar Sharma for questioning on Thursday in connection with a case filed under anti-terror law UAPA, following charges that the NewsClick portal received money for spreading pro-China propaganda, officials said.

According to the officials, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has called Sharma again on Thursday for questioning in connection with the case lodged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Sharma was questioned in connection with the case at the Special Cell's office on Tuesday.

NewsClick founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha and human resources department head Amit Chakravarty were arrested on Tuesday after several journalists were questioned in connection with the case. A court here has sent the two to police custody for seven days.

A raid was conducted on Tuesday at 88 locations in Delhi and seven locations in other states. A total of 37 male suspects were questioned at the Special Cell's office, while nine female suspects were quizzed at their respective places of stay.

(Published 05 October 2023, 10:21 IST)
India NewsDelhi

