NGT slams authorities for lack of coordination, seeks further reports about illegal borewells in Delhi

Slamming their conduct, it said, 'The authorities concerned, which are under a statutory and constitutional obligation to protect and improve the environment, cannot be allowed to neglect or delay taking appropriate remedial action for protection and improvement of environment on such frivolous grounds or lame excuses and are accordingly directed to resolve all such bottlenecks in the implementation of the statutory provisions or environmental norms by seeking the relevant information from the authorities concerned and also avoiding unnecessary delay in taking such action.' The green panel directed the authorities to file additional action-taken reports within three months.