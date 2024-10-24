Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist's key aide from Delhi airport

Baljeet Singh alias Baljeet Maur of Bathinda, Punjab, was taken into custody by the NIA on his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport from the UAE, according to an official statement.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 17:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 17:14 IST
India NewsDelhiNIADelhi Airport

Follow us on :

Follow Us