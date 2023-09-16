NIA launches multi-city searches in Tamil Nadu over suspected terror module case

The official said the agency is in the process of examining the data in the seized mobile phones, laptops and hard discs.

NIA teams raided 22 locations in Coimbatore, three in Chennai and one in Kadaiyanallur of Tenkasi district in Tamil Nadu, and another five locations in Telengana's Hyderabad, the spokesperson said.

The searches were conducted in connection with a case, registered by NIA Chennai under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, that pertains to clandestine operations by a group of individuals to radicalize gullible youth, the official said.