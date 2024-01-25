Nigerian man held for extorting money from woman after blackmailing her with obscene pics

New Delhi: A 37-year-old Nigerian man was arrested for allegedly extorting money from a woman after threatening to upload her objectionable photos and videos on social media, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Evans, who was staying in Greater Noida and had come to India on a business visa, they said.

"We had received a complainant from a man who alleged that his cousin was befriended by an unidentified person on social media. The man fraudulently induced her and duped her of Rs 2.25 lakh," Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Hemant Tiwari said.

The Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations, also known as IFSO, is a specialised unit of the Delhi Police.