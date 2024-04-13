Night time airlift, 9-hr surgery: Soldier gets back severed hand

On April 9, Naik Konchok Gailsin (39) was brought to the Military Garrison Hospital in Leh with a severed left hand, with complete amputation of the thumb and the index finger.

The Ladakh Scouts regiment soldier sustained the injury while operating a machine. At the hospital, he was stabilised and kept in the intensive care unit. The doctors realised that the soldier would need a specialised hand-attachment surgery. However, such skilled surgeons and support staff were not available in Leh.