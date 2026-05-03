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Nine dead as fire breaks out in residential building in east Delhi

The first was call was received around 3.48 am following which police, fire and disaster management teams rushed to the spot.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 06:32 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 06:32 IST
India NewsDelhiFire

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