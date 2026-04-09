<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar">Bihar</a>'s long-time chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitish-kumar">Nitish Kumar</a> will take oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Friday, paving the way for the formation of a new government in the state.</p>.<p>Kumar arrived in Delhi on Thursday and was welcomed at the airport by party leaders including JD-U's national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha.</p>.<p>"I have arrived to take oath," Kumar told reporters at the airport.</p>.<p>He will be administered the oath as a member of the Upper House in the chamber of Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan.</p>.<p>With Kumar assuming his Rajya Sabha role, marking the end of his over rule in Bihar, the NDA is likely to elect a new chief minister of Bihar on April 14.</p>.Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to chair last Cabinet meeting on\nApril 8.<p>Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said Nitish Kumar will take the oath after being elected to the Rajya Sabha and will soon relinquish the post of chief minister.</p>.<p>"Bihar will have an NDA government and will certainly follow the Nitish Kumar-created 'Nitish model', as it has been running for the past 20 years," Chaudhary said.</p>.<p>Nitish has already resigned as a member of the State Legislative Council. He had resigned on March 30 as an MLC, after he was elected to the Rajya Sabha.</p>.<p>The JD(U) supremo was elected to the upper house of Parliament on March 16, and he had to quit as an MLC in the 14-day period after his election.</p>