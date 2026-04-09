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Nitish Kumar to take oath as Rajya Sabha member on April 10

He will be administered the oath as a member of the Upper House in the chamber of Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 12:49 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 12:49 IST
India NewsDelhiRajya SabhaNitish Kumar

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