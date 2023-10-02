No copyright in scriptures but their adaptations protected: Delhi HC

The court said though there can be no objection in the actual reproduction of the text of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita or other spiritual books, the manner in which they are interpreted by different gurus and spiritual teachers 'copyright would vest in respect of the original parts of the literary works which preach, teach or explain the scripture.'

The court stated that in the present case, Prabhupada himself set up the plaintiff Trust and handed over the copyrights to be administered by the trust and the defendant's content was 'complete reproduction,' which cannot be done without authorisation, licence or permission.