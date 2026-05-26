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No forceful possession of Delhi Gymkhana Club land on June 5: SG Tushar Mehta to Delhi High Court

Justice Avneesh Jhingan said no interim order was required on the lawsuits by members and staff of the club against the Centre's May 22 order asking the club to hand over the premises.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 09:13 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 09:13 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi High Court

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