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No interim order for Gymkhana: HC after Centre says won't take forceful possession by June 5

The court said in its order that issues of locus of plaintiffs to file the lawsuits and the requirement to give prior notice for termination of lease deed would be considered at an appropriate stage.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 15:25 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 15:25 IST
India NewsDelhigymHigh Court

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