No loud noise, chaos when iron rods fell on cars: Eyewitnesses at Delhi airport

New Delhi: There was no loud noise of anything breaking when the rods of a portion of a roof collapsed at the Delhi airport's Terminal-1, Krishna Kumar, a cab driver who was at the site of the incident, said on Friday.

Kumar said that after the rods fell on the cars parked at the site, people became aware of the incident and chaos ensued with them shouting for help.

Amid heavy rainfall in Delhi on Friday, a canopy at the Terminal-1 departure area collapsed around 5 am, injuring six and killing one whose identity is yet to be ascertained. Besides the roof sheet, the support beams collapsed, damaging the cars parked in the pick-up and drop area of the terminal.