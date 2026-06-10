'No merger': Congress, TMC say after Abhishek's meeting with Rahul; Mamata's Trinamool fights to survive

<p>New Delhi: A 90-minute meeting between top Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> and Trinamool Congress' <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abhishek-banerjee">Abhishek Banerjee</a> on Wednesday, a day after Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee held talks, triggered speculation about merger of the two parties but were quickly smashed by both sides.</p><p>Both the parties insisted that talks about a merger was “baseless” and the deliberations between the leaders, which were a “continuation of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting on Monday”, were aimed at strengthening cooperation in the fight against BJP in West Bengal and elsewhere.</p>.'Real TMC not merging with Congress', says LoP Ritabrata Banerjee; Mamata's side on same page with dissidents.<p>Sources, however, did not rule out an alliance between both the sides in the future, citing the stature of the leaders who were part of the discussions and the time they spent together at 10, Janpath. The Sonia-Mamata meeting lasted for 50 minutes while Rahul and Abhishek spoke for 90 minutes.</p><p>The deliberations came at a time Mamata-led Trinamool is in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/the-two-extremes-of-tmc-rebels-one-with-bjp-another-opposed-to-it-4033753">disarray following the electoral debacle</a> in West Bengal. During the day, reports emerged that the rebel group managed to get the endorsement of 19 MPs, or two-third of 28 MPs, with Sayooni Ghosh among others joining them.</p><p>At the Sonia-Mamata meeting, sources said the discussions were broadly on strengthening the I.N.D.I.A. bloc besides working on the relationship between both the parties. Rahul and Abhishek discussed ‘vote chori’ and way ahead for the Opposition. </p><p>The optics were of “convergence” and both the parties are “much closer than what it was”, a senior leader said. At the same time, sources indicated that the road may not be smooth in Bengal as Trinamool with around 41% votes would not like to cede much to the Congress, which has around 3%.</p>.‘As long as Mamata Banerjee is alive, I am with her’: Dev amid TMC split speculation.<p>However, the counter was that a battered Trinamool would need the “nationally relevant” Congress to tide over the crisis, especially when it is facing the wrath of the BJP in West Bengal. Sources said both the parties are discussing the future of anti-BJP politics in Bengal.</p><p>Sources claimed the Congress-Trinamool Congress ‘jugalbandi’ started at least two weeks ago on convening an I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting though the CPI(M) was circumspect of holding such a meeting at this juncture. However, the Congress pushed ahead with the plan on the Trinamool request.</p><p>The speculation about the merger triggered unease in a section of the Congress in West Bengal with senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Abdul Mannan opposing any such move. Mannan said “one cannot mix drainage water with clean water” while Chowdhury reminded that Mamata broke the Congress in the state.</p>.Day after I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting, Mamata meets Sonia as a beleaguered TMC battles revolt.<p>A senior West Bengal Congress leader, who was an MP, told <em>DH</em> that the merger may not be an easy game, as Trinamool will find it difficult to consolidate its funds and property. </p><p>“Trinamool’s governance legacy will be a big factor,” the leader said.</p><p>A young leader who contested elections on Congress ticket said that the fallout of a merger could be that Trinamool leaders taking over the party apparatus, forcing many of the original workers to take a backseat. </p>