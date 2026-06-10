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'No merger': Congress, TMC say after Abhishek's meeting with Rahul; Mamata's Trinamool fights to survive

The optics were of “convergence” and both the parties are “much closer than what it was”, a senior leader said.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 16:13 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 16:13 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsTrinamool CongressAbhishek Banerjee

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