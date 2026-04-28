<p>On Tuesday, AAP leader Manish Sisodia wrote a letter to the Delhi High Court Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, stating that he will also not pursue his matter in the excise case in her court.</p><p>His statement comes a day after party chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arvind-kejriwal">Arvind Kejriwal</a> decided to neither appear in person or appoint any lawyer for his case in Justice Sharma's court.</p>.'Hope of getting justice shattered': Arvind Kejriwal not to appear before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in excise case, writes letter.<p>"No lawyer will appear on my behalf either. Your children's future is in the hands of Tushar Mehta," Sisodia said.</p><p>In a post on social media, he said "For me, this is not a question of any particular individual, but rather of the trust upon which the justice system is built—that justice must not only be fair, but must also appear to be fair to every citizen."</p><p>"I do not expect justice; there is no path left except Satyagraha," he added.</p><p>On Monday (April 27), Arvind Kejriwal also wrote a letter to the high court judge after his plea seeking the recusal of Justice Sharma was rejected on April 20.</p><p>He also referenced to the Satyagraha principle, saying he shall not participate in the further proceedings in this matter. </p>