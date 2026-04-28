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'No path except Satyagraha': After Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia refuses to pursue excise case before Delhi HC judge

His statement comes a day after party chief Arvind Kejriwal decided to neither appear in person or appoint any lawyer for his case in Justice Sharma's court.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 05:28 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 05:28 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsManish SisodiaArvind KejriwalDelhi High CourtExcise

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