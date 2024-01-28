No posts 'de-reserved' in JNU, says VC Santishree Pandit on draft UGC guidelines

Issuing a clarification, Pandit, in a statement on X, said "As JNU VC I want to reiterate to all stakeholders that no posts in JNU have been de-reserved. We have got very good candidates under the reserved category." The statement mentioned that JNU follows the reservation policy as stipulated by the Centre and has an existing office memorandum which states that no de-reservation is allowed for any category of vacancies for SC, ST or OBC.