No strikes, criticism on social media, MCD's education department tells employees

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) Education Department in the Rohini zone has issued a directive to its teachers and staff putting a ban on engaging in any strikes, demonstrations or criticism on social media against it, according to an official notification.

Strict action would be taken against any staff indulging in such activities, it said.

"If any employee is found indulging/participating in any form of strike/mass casual leave/boycott of work etc or adversely criticising the department on social media and press, strict action may be initiated against the defaulter," the notice dated January 22 read.