Not a 'dry' Holi in Delhi: Liquor shops in national capital to remain open

According to an order issued January this year, only the occasions of Republic Day, Maha Shivratri, Id-ul-Fitr, Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti will be observed as 'dry days' till end of March.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 15:59 IST
Published 03 March 2026, 15:59 IST
