'Not joining any political party': Arvinder Singh Lovely after resigning as Delhi Congress chief

Senior Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely, who resigned as Delhi Congress president on Sunday, said that he has only "resigned as Delhi Congress chief" and dismissed the rumours of him joining any political party, news agency PTI reported .

In his resignation letter sent to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lovely said that he found himself "handicapped" as all unanimous decisions taken by senior Delhi unit leaders have been "unilaterally vetoed" by AICC Delhi in-charge Deepak Babria.

This comes days after former Delhi minister and AICC member Rajkumar Chauhan resigned from the party following an altercation with Babria.