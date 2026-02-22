Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Not legitimate dissent, blatant assault on public order, says Delhi court on 'Shirtless' protest by Congress workers

Judicial Magistrate Ravi made the observation on Saturday when the four IYC workers who were held for the "shirtless" protest at the Bharat Mandapam here were produced before his court.
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 09:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 February 2026, 09:11 IST
India NewsprotestCongressDelhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us