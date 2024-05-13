Not pleasant, says SC on 3,800 metric tonnes of solid wastes going untreated everyday in Delhi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday noted with concern that the situation in Delhi, where 3,800 metric tonnes of solid wastes were going untreated everyday and termed it as not pleasant.
“What will the world say when 3,800 metric tonnes of solid waste is being untreated every day in the capital city of India… the issue should travel beyond politics," a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said.
Hearing a matter about the processing of municipal solid waste in Delhi, the court said it would summon the highest corporation officer and it is apparent that nobody is bothered.
The bench suggested that the Union government should hold a meeting to ensure this 3,800 metric tonnes is not increased further and tackled at the earliest.
The court quizzed the Municipal Corporation over the non-treatment of solid waste generated daily in the capital.
“When will you develop the capacity to handle 3,800 metric tonnes (solid waste)… record shows it is untreated as there is no capacity to treat it. Is that statement correct? Answer our question… we are asking a very simple question and we expect a simple answer from you," the bench asked senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, representing the MCD.
The counsel sought to explain the scenario regarding the treatment of solid waste but the court was not impressed.
“Are you making a statement that every single metric tonne of waste generated in Delhi is being treated in accordance with the rules," the bench asked the counsel, who admitted that there is certainly a shortfall.
“What is the shortfall? How much is the quantity of solid waste you are not able to treat everyday, tell us that figure if 3,800 is wrong… what is the correct figure,” the bench again asked the counsel.
The bench asked the counsel to take instructions in the matter, and then apprise the court.
The bench said it will pass a comprehensive order in the matter. “This is a vital issue for the capital and there are no politics involved in this," the bench said.
The bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in the courtroom for another matter.
“What kind of signal we are giving to the world? We talk of development. We talk about the environment, what signal we are giving?... this issue should travel beyond politics. The MCD is not able to answer our questions today."
Mehta agreed with the court's observation and said that the issue must travel beyond politics.
The court said, “Simple questions were put to MCD, which could not answer. No affidavit has been filed by the MCD. The Government of India must look into it."