Not pleasant, says SC on 3,800 metric tonnes of solid wastes going untreated everyday in Delhi

The court quizzed the Municipal Corporation over the non-treatment of solid waste generated daily in the capital.

“When will you develop the capacity to handle 3,800 metric tonnes (solid waste)… record shows it is untreated as there is no capacity to treat it. Is that statement correct? Answer our question… we are asking a very simple question and we expect a simple answer from you," the bench asked senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, representing the MCD.

The counsel sought to explain the scenario regarding the treatment of solid waste but the court was not impressed.

“Are you making a statement that every single metric tonne of waste generated in Delhi is being treated in accordance with the rules," the bench asked the counsel, who admitted that there is certainly a shortfall.

“What is the shortfall? How much is the quantity of solid waste you are not able to treat everyday, tell us that figure if 3,800 is wrong… what is the correct figure,” the bench again asked the counsel.