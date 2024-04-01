Poster of Arvind Kejriwal behind bars leaves I.N.D.I.A. partners awkward

An awkward moment

.

During his short speech at the I.N.D.I.A. rally, CPI(M) secretary general Sitaram Yechury spoke about a similar historic rally at the Ramlila Maidan 47 years ago, from where socialist leader, Jayaprakash Narayan, had given the slogan, ‘Azaadi ya ghulami’. “That year, azaadi won,” he said. But his spirited speech may have made the Congress members on stage shuffle in their seats as Narayan’s revolution had been against the then Congress government under Indira Gandhi. The Gandhis were also on stage during Yechury’s speech. However, a few Congress leaders chose not to attend the rally since Sunday marked the birth anniversary of Sheila Dikshit, who was overthrown as Delhi chief minister in 2013 after what many say was a “revolution”, which had been called by Arvind Kejriwal.