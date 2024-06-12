Now bomb scare at Delhi museums, health institutes; nothing suspicious found

Two medical facilities -- IHBAS located in Shahdara and Vimhans Hospital in Lajpat Nagar -- have also received the threat e-mails containing the same contents, the officials said.

An officer said that after receiving the calls and information about these e-mails, the installations were checked by the bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad, fire officials and local police but nothing suspicious was recovered from any of the places.

Over the past one month, bomb threat emails have been received by many establishments, including schools and hospitals in the national capital.