NSUI holds massive protest after NTA cancels NEET-UG 2026 over paper leak

<p>A massive protest on Tuesday, by the National Students' Union of India (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nsui">NSUI</a>) broke out near the Shastri Bhawan against the alleged paper leak in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET</a>-UG 2026.</p>.<p>Allegations of paper leak for the exam which was held on May 3 surfaced, triggering probe by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) and central agencies.</p>.NTA cancels NEET-UG 2026 exam held on May 3 after 'paper leak'; Centre orders CBI probe.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-testing-agency">National Testing Agency</a> (NTA) had earlier announced cancellation of the exam, and said that the examination will be re-conducted on dates which will be notified separately.</p>.<p>The NTA also said that the decision was taken with the approval of the Government of India in the interest of maintaining transparency and preserving trust in the national examination system.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>