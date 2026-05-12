Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

NSUI holds massive protest after NTA cancels NEET-UG 2026 over paper leak

The NTA said the decision was taken with the approval of the Government of India in the interest of maintaining transparency and preserving trust in the national examination system.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 09:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 May 2026, 09:34 IST
India NewsprotestDelhiNEETNTANSUI

Follow us on :

Follow Us